WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $13.50 at Northland Securities

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.1 %

WisdomTree stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.93. WisdomTree has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the second quarter worth $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

