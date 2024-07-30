Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Barclays cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.53.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

