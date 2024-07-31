10,413 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

