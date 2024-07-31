10,740 Shares in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 35.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $61,753.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,085,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $89,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $1,165.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 18,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $61,753.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,085,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,169,372.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,905 shares of company stock worth $294,859 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

