10,769 Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,894,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 13,776.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,643 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CEVA by 22.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.15. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

