11,268 Shares in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 45.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Mama’s Creations Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Mama’s Creations stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $272.00 million, a PE ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAMA shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAMA

About Mama’s Creations

(Free Report)

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.