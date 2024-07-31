11,507 Shares in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 166,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREE opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. The company operates through Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients segments. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

