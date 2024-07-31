1,705 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 839.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Francesca Luthi sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.36, for a total value of $1,181,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,710.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,489. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.13 and a 52 week high of $189.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.87 and its 200-day moving average is $173.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.91. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.60.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

