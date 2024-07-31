1,915 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $143.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.