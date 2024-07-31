1,925 Shares in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $87.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

