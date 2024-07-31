19,861 Shares in Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Longboard Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of LBPH stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

LBPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.