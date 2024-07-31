1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Gap Down to $65.47

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.47, but opened at $64.06. 1st Source shares last traded at $63.45, with a volume of 5,669 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRCE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of 1st Source from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Monday.

1st Source Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.80.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $144.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.80 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 23.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1st Source

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,925 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $97,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,744.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,110.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in 1st Source by 726.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

