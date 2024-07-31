20,944 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,944 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.11. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

