2,650 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 378.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 131,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO opened at $101.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.