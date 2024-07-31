27,074 Shares in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $162.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.60. LiveOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

