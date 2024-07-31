28,371 Shares in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 21,693 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 413,116 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Stock Performance

ALTO opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $119.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alto Ingredients ( NASDAQ:ALTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $240.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

