3,124 Shares in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after buying an additional 219,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP John D. Hines sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $80,049.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $35,243.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWE. StockNews.com raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.86. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $57.26.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

