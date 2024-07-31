3,695 Shares in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QTTB. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q32 Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,649,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $18,074,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Q32 Bio during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth about $424,000. 31.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Q32 Bio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Q32 Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Q32 Bio Price Performance

QTTB stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $447.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.34. Q32 Bio Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $42.98.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($13.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($11.73). On average, research analysts expect that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q32 Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q32 Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q32 Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.