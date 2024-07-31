4,007 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 44,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

GSLC stock opened at $106.99 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $111.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.