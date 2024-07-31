417 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Northland Capmk raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

NYSE HY opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $81.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.79. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

