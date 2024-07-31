500 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

