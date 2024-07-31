50,023 Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Constellium Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

(Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

