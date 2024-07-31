5,157 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after purchasing an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after buying an additional 365,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 365,168 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.54. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

