6,144 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celsius by 424.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $101,116,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELH opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 915,481 shares of company stock worth $56,491,739. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.51.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

