6,991 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

