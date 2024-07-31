7,546 Shares in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 12.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,315,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $937.66 million, a P/E ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $64.49.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Read Our Latest Report on DCO

Ducommun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.