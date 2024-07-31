9,144 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 295,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,702 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.38 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

