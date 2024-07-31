a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About a.k.a. Brands
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than a.k.a. Brands
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.