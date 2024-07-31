a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. Research analysts forecast that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

