A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,991,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,150,000 after acquiring an additional 76,037 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,326,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,677,000 after buying an additional 68,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after acquiring an additional 487,742 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.1 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown 3,631 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

