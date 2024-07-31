Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

