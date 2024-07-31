ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,298,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $245,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,187,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,342,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,349,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,622,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,215,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $59,340.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,053 shares in the company, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,708 shares of company stock valued at $348,697. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

ACAD stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,860.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

