Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 99.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,854 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GTLB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.45.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

