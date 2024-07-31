Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NSC opened at $249.71 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.25 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.25 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

