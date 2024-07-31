Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.81.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

