Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $37,000 Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

