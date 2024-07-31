Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth $134,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

NovoCure Trading Up 12.2 %

NVCR opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $35.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.