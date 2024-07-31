Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $768.21 million, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 701.44%. The company had revenue of $941.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 344.26%.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Free Report)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.