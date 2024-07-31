Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth about $4,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rallybio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLYB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Rallybio Stock Performance

RLYB opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.69. Rallybio Co. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $6.33.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Rallybio Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

