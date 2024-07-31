Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,825 enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of enVVeno Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVNO. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of enVVeno Medical by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in enVVeno Medical by 42.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in enVVeno Medical by 70.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 573,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 237,550 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVNO stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.24. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

