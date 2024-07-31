Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,975 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nkarta were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nkarta

In other news, insider Alicia J. Hager sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $27,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $313.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. Nkarta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

