Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 13,124 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 231,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 151,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth $854,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.60 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.35%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

