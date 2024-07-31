Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,678 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Security National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Security National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.