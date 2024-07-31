Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 68,966 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 98.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,638,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,729,000 after acquiring an additional 505,942 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,221,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 352,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,963,000 after purchasing an additional 196,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.