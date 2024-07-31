Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 7,890 Shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

FG opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.24. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $48.71.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). F&G Annuities & Life had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

Featured Stories

