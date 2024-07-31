Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 8,824 Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Wireless worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 0.2 %

Franklin Wireless stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. Franklin Wireless Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $4.48.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

