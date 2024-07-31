Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $51,000 Position in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Stock Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $411.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 1.20. OppFi Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.34.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

