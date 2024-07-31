Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Separately, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.58% and a negative net margin of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.