Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $56,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Separately, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ProQR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRQR shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.38.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
