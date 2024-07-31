Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth $14,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $7,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,292,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.93.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $54.41 on Wednesday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

