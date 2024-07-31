Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2,150.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 195,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.