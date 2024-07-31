Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

